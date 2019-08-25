Miyapur Police arrests three persons in murder case

By | Published: 3:41 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons including a woman were arrested by the Miyapur police in the sensational case of beheading of an auto driver, Praveen, four days back.Three persons including a woman were arrested by the Miyapur police in the sensational case of beheading of an auto driver, Praveen, four days back.

The arrested persons were identified as Dokku Srikanth Yadav,30, Kukkala Naga Srinu, 20 and Dokku Swathi,27 all resident of Miyapur and natives of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur), A Venkateshwara Rao said Srikanth Yadav suspected Praveen of planning to kill him with the help of few other persons.

Srikanth was previously involved in an attempt to murder case reported at Ameenpur police station in 2017 and Praveen was his close associate. “For last few months, Praveen was moving along with another person whom Srikanth had attempted to kill in 2017. Srikanth suspected that Praveen was planning to eliminate him. However, their common friends tried to broker a compromise between them,” said the official. However, Srikanth continued to live under constant fear that Praveen would kill him.

With the assistance of his wife, Swathi and associate, Naga Srinu, he planned to kill Praveen. On Thursday night Srikanth along with Srinu brought Praveen to his house in an auto driven by his friend Rajesh. Later, with a scarf handed over by Swathi, he strangulated Praveen and killed him.

“Srikanth, Srinu and Rajesh then took the body to an isolated place in Miyapur, beheaded it and threw the severed head at Miyapur crossroads,” said Venkateshwara Rao. On a complaint, the police registered a case of murder and arrested Srikanth, Srinu and Swathi on Sunday. The police seized one knife, mobile phone, bullet motorcycle from the suspects.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .