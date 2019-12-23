Miyawaki plantation drive at UoH

By | Published: 12:34 am 4:38 pm

Hyderabad: United Way of Hyderabad in coordination with CGI Company inaugurated the first ever Miyawaki Plantation Drive at the University of Hyderabad, Old nursery earlier this week.

Miyawaki is a technique pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki that helps build dense, native forests. The approach is supposed to ensure that plant growth is 10 times faster and the resulting plantation is 30 times denser than usual. It involves planting dozens of native species in the same area, and becomes maintenance-free after the first three years.

Prof Arun Agarwal, Pro Vice Chancellor 1, UoH, Rekha Srinivasan, CEO, United Way of Hyderabad and others participated in the plantation drive. Rekha Srinivasan said United Way and CGI were planning to plant 4000 saplings at the University of Hyderabad and grow them as quick forests.

