MJ Market restoration works at brisk pace

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: The restoration works taken up at Moazzam Jahi Market have been progressing at brisk pace. Sharing the progress of works, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted, “Underground ducting for all cable wires completed. Stone cover for the floor, lighting of shops and market, heritage signages and furniture of open sitting arena works remain”.

Last year, the GHMC had started the restoration works at MJ Market and entrusted the task to a private agency on a contract of nearly Rs 3.87 crore.

