MLA assures ex-gratia to family of electrocuted in Bhongir

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir MLA Pylla Shekar Reddy on Saturday called on the family members of the four persons who died of electrocution at Bhudhan Pochampally last night in the district. The MLA assured the victims’ family of extending exgratia to the bereaved family on the lines of victims in the incident of Valigonda tractor tragedy.

Right on the second day of his marriage, the newly wed Chindam Praveen (22) and his parents Chindan Sailu (65), Chindam Gangamma (53), and his aunt K Gangamma (48) died of electrocution at Mukthapur in the limits of Bhudhan Pochampally municipality while his mother Chindam Gangamma was trying to dry up washed clothes on a clothesline which was connected with an electric wire of decorative lights with power. In an effort to save her, remaining three persons were also electrocuted. Bhongir MLA assured that the State government would be supportive to the family.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter