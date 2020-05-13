MLA Balka Suman seeks power supply to promote oil palm cultivation

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman has urged the Electricity Department to provide power supply to about 5,000 acres in his constituency to promote oil palm cultivation on a large scale. He submitted a memorandum to Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy in this regard on Tuesday.

Suman said that in the wake of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to promote crop diversification in the State, it was proposed to promote cultivation of oil palm in about 5 to 10 lakh acres.

Accordingly, Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research (IIOPR) and Reassessment Committee of Oil Palm identified potential areas in 15 mandals in Mancherial for oil palm cultivation including five mandals in Chennur Assembly constituency.

During a meeting with the farmers, more than 50,000 acres under cultivation of cotton crop had no electricity connections despite good water resources. Besides taking up oil palm cultivation in about 5,000 acres of these lands, the government also sanctioned an oil processing industry in the constituency.

“I request the Electricity Department to provide power supply to these lands by developing power supply network with necessary transformers and electric poles in this area at the earliest,” he urged.

