MLA distributes fodder to cows in goshalas in Khammam

By | Published: 12:13 am

Khammam: In an act of kindness to cattle, Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah has ensured enough fodder to feed cows at goshalas in Khammam, in the wake of corona lockdown.

According to sources, the MLA has gathered nearly 120 tractors of dry grass from different villages in Kallur mandal on Thursday to transport them to different goshalas in Khammam.

He flagged off the vehicles at Kallur and told the press that due to lockdown cattle have also suffering from shortage of fodder. Many NGOs and donors were distributing food to the needy people in across the district but none cared about cows in the gosalas, he said

As transportation was halted goshalas organisers facing difficult to procure fodder for the cows. The issue was discussed with the farmers and many have voluntarily supplied fodder from their fields and arranged tractors, the MLA said while thanking farmers and leaders for their support to the cause.

