MLA distributes subsidized vehicles to fishermen in Jogulamba Gadwal

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Gadwal MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy on Thursday distributed four-wheelers on subsidy to fishermen to facilitate mobile sale of fish in Gadwal Assembly constituency.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of MPTCs and MPPs held at all the mandals of the constituency, the MLA said that all public representatives need to do their part in the development of the constituency post the formation of the State.

Observing that Jogulamba Gadwal district which is said to have the most suitable conditions for agriculture, irrigation and for education, he said that changes in these sectors could be reflect the district across the State in future. The all-round development of the district, which has been put in cold storage for the past 40 years, is now on the tracks just because of the TRS government laying special emphasis on the district, he said.

Later, the MLA distributed the subsidized four-wheelers and three-wheelers for selling of fishes to Jalagari Veeresh and T Chinna Narsimhulu from Gadwal mandal, Telugu Nagaraju, Telugu Govindu and Telugu Mallikarjun from Maldakal mandal, TRamesh from KT Doddi mandal, P Narsimhulu, T Manyam and T Sudhakar from Dharoor mandal and T Nagaraju from Ghattu mandal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter