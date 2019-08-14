MLA extends financial help to poor families in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:51 am

Mancherial: Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao distributed cheques to beneficiaries of Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak in Dandepalli mandal centre and Hajipur mandal headquarters on Wednesday.

He gave away cheques worth Rs 44.55 lakh to 44 beneficiaries in the first event and cheques to the tune to Rs 37.54 lakh to 39 beneficiaries in Hajipur mandal.

Rao said monetary support scheme was a boon to economically weak families which had been struggling to perform wedding of their daughters. The financially challenged families were now able to solemnise marriages of their children with the help the noble scheme introduced by TRS-led government.

The beneficiaries thanked the government for coming to their rescue by extending the financial aid. They expressed gratitude to the legislator for granting the funds in short span of time. They said they were not now forced to borrow money from lenders at exorbitant rate of interest for performing weddings of their daughters.

