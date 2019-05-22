MLA injured in elevator mishap in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:20 pm

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MLA M.Hanumanth Rao suffered a minor injury after an elevator collapsed at Sai Krupa Hotel in Chikkadpally here on Wednesday.

The MLA, police said, was leaving the hotel after attending a function when the mishap occurred.

It is said that Rao had got into the elevator along with 10 others, when the capacity of the elevator was only five persons. The overloading apparently led to the elevator getting detached and falling freely to the ground.

Rao suffered a minor injury on his leg and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where he was administered first aid. The Chikkadpally police said they were yet to receive any complaint in connection with the incident.