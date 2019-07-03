MLA inspects mid-day meals at govt school in Kothagudem

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Kothagudem: MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao asked the agencies supplying the mid-day meals to the State-run schools in the district to ensure that the quality food is being supplied to the students.

The MLA, who inspected the government schools at Paloncha in the district, reviewed the process of preparing mid-day meals offered to the school children. He asked the cooks to maintain hygiene while cooking. He interacted with the students, teachers and enquired about the quality of the food being served to them. He MLA also enquired about the proper serving of eggs to the students.

Venkateswar Rao said that the State government led by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was striving to offer quality education with quality mid-day meals to all sections of the students. The same spirit must be shown by the workers, said the legislator who had his lunch along with the students at old Paloncha government school.