MLA lays foundation for KGBV building in Sangareddy

By | Published: 1:06 am

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy laid a foundation stone for construction of a new Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyala (KGBV) building at Jinnaram Mandal headquarters here on Thursday. The building will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.35 crore. He also performed Bhumi puja.

Speaking on the occasion, the Patancheru MLA has said that Telangana government is giving utmost priority in improving infrastructure facilities at educational institutions. He further added that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao put great efforts to strengthen the educational institutions in the government sector. ZP, Vice-chairman, Kunchala Prabhakar, MPTC, Venkatesham Goud, Sarpanch, Lavanya Reddy and others were present.

Earlier in the morning, Reddy presented Rs 2 lakh cheque to family members of a TRS Party worker Santhilatha Subuddi, a resident of Patancheru. She died in a road accident recently. As she obtained the party membership, which makes eligible for Rs 2 lakh insurance claim, the MLA has got the process completed it immediately and presented the Rs 2 lakh cheque to the bereaved family members.

