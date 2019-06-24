MLA moots merger of Warangal East constituency into Warangal Rural

By | Published: 5:25 pm

Warangal: Warangal East (TRS) MLA Nannapuneni Narender on Monday urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to merge Warangal East constituency with the existing Warangal Rural district and set up the headquarters of Warangal Rural district in Warangal East constituency. He also said that the Warangal Rural district could be renamed as the Warangal district and Warangal Urban district as Hanamkonda district.

Speaking to the media here, Narender recalled that the State government had issued notification making Hanamkonda and Warangal districts but the proposal was dropped later. “However, now the people of Warangal East constituency, Parkal, Wardhannapet and Narsampet constituencies of Warangal Rural district are seeking the merger of Warangal East constituency with Warangal Rural district and make the constituency headquarters for the Rural district and rename it as Warangal district,” he explained.

He also said that there was nothing wrong in dividing Warangal city into two parts as Hyderabad city was spread over six districts. “Warangal Rural district has historical places like Fort Warangal, newly set up Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and Asia’s largest grain market,” he said, adding that he was personally requesting the Chief Minister and also requesting on the behalf of the people of the district to make Warangal and Hanamkonda districts for the benefit of the people.

To a query, he said that he did not oppose in the past the proposal to divide the city when he was Mayor, adding that he was in favour of Warangal and Hanamkonda districts. Party leader Mettu Srinivas and others were present at the press meet.

