MLA Poaching case: High Court orders surrender of accused; stops investigation till Nov 4

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:02 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

The ACB court had rejected the remand appeal of the Cyberabad police of Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy and asked them to probe after issuing a notice under 41 CrPC.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court set aside the order of the Anti-Corruption Bureau Court in TRS MLA’s poaching case and asked the three BJP linked persons to surrender before the police within 24 hours.

The High Court also directed the police to stop investigation into the case till November 4. Before the directions were given, separate benches heard arguments from both sides on the issue of serving notices to the accused under Section 41 of the CrPC.

The Cyberabad Police had moved the High Court on Thursday, challenging the ACB Court’s judgement releasing the three accused, who were arrested late on Wednesday while attempting to bribe and buy four TRS MLAs.