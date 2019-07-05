MLA seeks more RTC services to Chennur

By | Published: 10:29 pm 10:34 pm

Mancherial: Chennur MLA Balka Suman instructed the authorities of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, Mancherial unit, to provide better quality services and to increase bus services to Chennur Assembly constituency. He convened a review meeting with Divisional Manager of TSRTC here on Friday.

Suman wanted the authorities to enhance the frequency of existing bus services to Chennur town and surrounding villages and to introduce additional services for reducing woes of rural folks in reaching district headquarters and other parts of the newly created district. He told them to expedite the construction of bus depot in Chennur town.

The legislator stated that people of Chennur segment were struggling to commute to Mancherial town following lack of sufficient bus services. He told them to ply more buses in the evening for the convenience of employees and professionals. He asked them to introduce express and luxury services between Hyderabad and Chennur. District Library Corporation Chairman R Praveen and officials of TSRTC were present.

