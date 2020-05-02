MLA Veeraiah among 1,000 persons donate blood for thalassemia patients

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Khammam: A mega blood donation camp was organised at Sathupalli by local MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Saturday.

The blood donation camp was inaugurated by Khammam MP Nama Nageshwar Rao and District Collector RV Karnan. The MLA stated that the camp was organised following the call given by IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao to the party ranks to support thalassemia patients who were suffering due to shortage of blood in view of lockdown.

Veeraiah who donated blood at the camp informed that as many as 1,000 persons had donated blood at the mega blood donation camp and thanked all the blood donors for their kind gesture towards thalassemia patients.

MP Nageswar Rao and Collector Karnan have lauded the MLA’s concern towards thalassemia patients. They appealed to the public to maintain social distance and lockdown rules to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Karnan called upon the public to draw inspiration from the MLA and organise as many camps as possible to donate blood for those in medical emergency. The MP, MLA and the Collector have distributed essential commodities to artisans.

On the occasion the guests have distributed sanitisers and face masks arranged by Madhucon Sugar and Power Industries Limited and Nama Muthaiah Memorial Trust health, police and revenue officials serving in Sathupalli Assembly constituency.

DCMS Chairman R Seshagiri Rao, RDO Dasharadh, ACP Venkatesh, Municipal Chairman Mahesh, District General Hospital Superintendent Dr. B Venkateswarlu and others were present.

