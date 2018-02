By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Saturday arrested Azgar Hussain, the younger brother of AIMIM MLA from Nampally Jafar Hussain, and an associate of Azgar from Mailardevpally for their alleged involvement in a land grabbing case. Police said the suspects had forged documents for a land owned by others and tried to sell it off.