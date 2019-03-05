MLAs joined TRS voluntarily, says KTR

By | Published: 12:23 am 1:14 am

Hyderabad: Hitting out at the Congress leaders for alleging that TRS ‘purchased’ two of its MLAs, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday asked whether the instances of other elected representatives joining the Congress was also a ‘purchase’.

He pointed out that the two Congress MLAs — Atram Sakku and Rega Kantha Rao — had openly written a letter stating that they were joining TRS for welfare and development of tribal areas and were ready to quit their MLA posts, if needed.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Monday along with Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and V Srinivas Goud, Rama Rao condemned allegations of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy that TRS had purchased the two MLAs. He stated that political leaders switching parties was common and one need not worry as long as it was done in people’s interest.

He referred to various instances of lawmakers joining the Congress, including BJP sitting MP Savitri Bai Phule joining the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, in the presence of AICC president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday. “One sitting BJP MP in Uttar Pradesh joined Congress in the presence of your (Congress) president and general secretary. How much did they pay to her to join the Congress,” he asked.

Strong counter

In a strong counter, the TRS working president also asked how much did Congress party invest to purchase elected representatives from other political parties. “Before the Telangana Assembly elections, sitting MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy joined Congress. How much did you buy him for and before that Revanth left TDP. What is his price tag? Also reveal much did you offer to TRS MLCs Bhupathi Reddy and Yadav Reddy? Earlier, TRS MLAs were encouraged to switch to the Congress before the State bifurcation,” he reminded.

Rama Rao added that changing parties was common in politics but it was the Congress which encouraged defections. “Your own Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy criticised the TPCC leadership, stating that it needs to be changed. What do you have to say about that? MLAs who are appreciating the Chief Minister’s governance have individually come forward to join TRS and are even ready to resign and contest on TRS ticket,” he added.

Responding to a question, he reiterated that TRS had enough strength to win all the five seats in the Council elections, using the option of second preferential votes.

MLAs hit back at Uttam

Meanwhile, at a separate press conference at the Assembly, MLAs Rega Kantha Rao and Atram Sakku stated that the TPCC president was resorting to false propaganda against them for seeking to work for development of their respective constituencies.

“We have categorically stated that we will resign the MLA posts, if needed. But the Congress leaders are hell-bent on questioning the self-respect of Adivasis,” they said.

Further, they alleged that Congress MLC candidate Guduru Narayana Reddy was offering Rs 50 lakh each to MLAs who vote for him and if they needed money, they would have stayed back in the Congress itself.