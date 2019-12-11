MLAs, officials game for Green Challenge

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge continues to spread awareness on the need for an increased green cover even as several legislators and officials accept the challenge and plant saplings. The participants lauded the initiative by Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar which was creating large scale awareness as well as massive public participation in increasing the green space in the country.

Accepting the challenge from fellow legislator Gyadari Kishore Kumar, Nakirekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah planted saplings at the MPDO office in Narkatpally on Tuesday. He nominated Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and MLAs S Saidi Reddy and B Mallaiah Yadav to plant three saplings each.

Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal accepted the challenge from Special Chief Secretary Adhar Sinha and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar Yadav. He planted six saplings on the Telangana Bhavan premises and encouraged all other employees of Telangana Bhavan to plant saplings as part of the Haritha Haram programme.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police DS Chauhan planted saplings at the City Security Wing building, Goshamahal and DCP North Zone Office. Further, he nominated Joint Police Commissioner (Special Branch) Dr Tarun Joshi, Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal, Hyderabad North Zone DCP Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, and Hyderabad City Security Wing additional DCP M Krishna Reddy to take up the challenge and plant three saplings each.

