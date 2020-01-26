MLAs’ role in selection of TRS candidates in Adilabad plays vital

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Adilabad: Selection of candidates and strategies devised by the local legislators played a vital role in the landslide victory for the TRS in the municipal elections across erstwhile Adilabad district. MLAs paid special attention on choosing the candidates who were fielded by the ruling party in the elections and registered a grand victory.

Unlike in the past, the legislators did not hesitate to change sitting ward members in many wards in Mancherial and Bellampalli municipalities. They conducted surveys before giving green signal for the candidates to contest. Their move initially drew criticism from party activists but it yielded positive results as is evident from the results.

In the newly created urban local bodies, the MLAs used certain equations that helped the party to sweep the polls. For instance, Chennur MLA and government Whip Balka Suman picked candidates based on local influence and community strength in Chennur and Kyathanpalli municipalities. His strategy worked out well in the elections.

The TRS bagged 16 wards out of the total 18 wards in Chennur civic body and its candidates won from 19 wards as against the total 22 in Kyathanpalli urban local body. Similarly, Mancherial MLA Diwakar Rao’s selection of nominees fielded wards of Luxettipet and Naspur municipalities proved to be clever.

Senior MLA Koneru Konappa depended upon youngsters for securing the post of chairperson of Kaghaznagar municipality. He fielded 70 percent of nominees aged below 30 who emerged victorious in the polls, surprising many. Evidently, TRS party’s candidates won from 22 wards out of the total 30 wards. Consequently, the party retained the post of the chairperson for second time in row.

Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy’s political acumen in selecting nominees paved way for the party to capture the post of chairperson of Nirmal for second time. The party’s nominees registered victory from 30 wards out of the total 42. Reddy’s subtle move to field some candidates enabled the party to secure a majority of wards and the key post.

