MLAs seek more development activities in GHMC area

Hyderabad: MLAs from Assembly constituencies that fall under Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency requested Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday to develop at least one major crematorium per constituency falling under GHMC area at the earliest. They also urged him to take up developmental works and beautification of existing water bodies to create recreational spots across the city.

The Minister convened a meeting with the legislators of Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency area at Pragathi Bhavan to review the development activities being carried out in the GHMC area.

Speaking on this occasion, the MLAs said the lockdown period was well utilised for laying and construction of roads in GHMC area which evoked positive response from the citizens. They briefed the Minister on the works taken up in their respective Assembly constituencies during the lockdown period. They expressed happiness that GHMC was carrying out infrastructure development works at a brisk pace which in turn transformed entire areas like LB Nagar junction.

They informed the Minister that there was a visible change in road development and traffic problems were reduced at many locations following the works taken up under the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP).

The legislators also expressed satisfaction over the ongoing sanitation works and said the sewerage management was being effectively done by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Following their request, Minister KT Rama Rao assured that about 75,000 double bedroom houses under the Dignity Housing Scheme will be ready for distribution by the end of this year.

He also assured to expedite the construction of footpaths and public toilets across GHMC area. The legislators gave representations to the Ministers on several proposed development works in their respective constituencies.

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MLAs and other officials attended the meeting.

