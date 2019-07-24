MLC donates 10L for CCTV project in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: In response to Cyberabad Police’s special drive ‘Nighanetram’ initiative, Kukatpally Member of Legislative Council K Naveen Kumar contributed an amount of Rs 10 lakh towards the Community CCTV project here on Tuesday. He handed over the amount to Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar in his office in the presence of Madhapur DCP A Venkateswara Rao and other senior police officers.

Thanking the MLC, Sajjanar said surveillance cameras will help in solving cases in the shortest time. “It is good that many are coming forward and taking part in community safety and security and helping the police establish a safe and secure Cyberabad,” he said.

Naveen Kumar said the rural areas of Cyberabad especially with low income will not be able to afford the surveillance cameras. On the other hand, these areas are most important in the commissionerate in view of public safety, sanitation, supplies and logistics which require constant vigil, he added.

