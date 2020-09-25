MLC election for Nizamabad Local Bodies’ Constituency announced

The Election Commission of India on Friday issued guidelines declaring that the Model Code of Conduct will come into force with immediate effect in the constituency

Hyderabad: The polling for bye-election to the Nizamabad Local Authorities’ constituency in the State has been scheduled to be held on October 9 from 9 am to 5 pm. The couning of votes will be held on October 12, followed by announcement of the results. The Election Commission of India on Friday issued guidelines declaring that the Model Code of Conduct will come into force with immediate effect in the constituency.

A notification has been already released in March this year for the bye-election which was required to fill the vacancy caused due to disqualification of sitting MLC R Bhoopathi Reddy. The polling was scheduled to be held on April 7, but it was deffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic following which the ECI extended the election period thrice.

The ECI gave strict guidelines to be followed in the wake of COVID-19 and emphasised the need for all to follow them for peaceful and event-free elections. It has been mandated to wear face mask during every election related activity. Thermal scanning and sanitisers have been made available for all persons visiting the polling stations. The staff and voters have been instructed to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines including maintaining physical distance. Further, the authorities concerned have been instructed to keep adequate number of ambulance vehicles ready at the polling stations.

