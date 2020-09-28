MLC polls: Covid test must for voters, says Kamareddy Collector

If any voter tested positive, he could opt for postal voting or he could be allowed to cast his vote in the last hour of the polling, clarifies the Collector

Kamareddy: Kamareddy Collector Dr Sharath said the MLC election (local bodies) would be held in accordance with the Covid-19 norms and that the voters must undergo Covid tests to cast their vote.

In a meeting with political parties’ representatives here on Monday, the Collector said the election would be held on October 9 and counting on October 12. If any voter tested positive, he could opt for postal voting or he could be allowed to cast his vote in the last hour of the polling.

The Collector said all the political parties should follow the election code of conduct and conduct meetings or public meetings as per the code. With the election code in place, no permission would be granted for any inaugurations, and only four persons would be allowed to accompany each candidate for campaigning.

The Collector said 22 polling stations were being set up in Kamareddy district. Kamareddy SP N Swetha Reddy urged all the political parties to cooperate with the district administration to conduct the election peacefully.

