MLC polls: Mahabubnagar Collector appeals parties extend support

Mahabubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao appealed to the political parties to extend their cooperation in ensuring smooth conduct of Mahabunagar-Ranga Reddy- Hyderabad Graduates Constituency MLC elections.

At a meeting organised here on Tuesday, the District Collector briefed about the elaborate arrangements put in place for the elections.

As many as 35,510 voters enrolled for the elections and among these postal ballots have been issued for 265 voters. All arrangements have been made to facilitate voters aged over 80 years and corona patients to cast their votes at their respective places, he said.

All arrangements, including security, have been made at the 56 polling centres in the district, of which 25 centres are set up in the town. Since 93 candidates were in fray, he appealed to the voters to thoroughly check the ballot paper after casting their vote and place the ballot in the box carefully.

Representatives of different political parties urged the Collector to expedite the distribution of voter slips as many were yet to receive them, besides beefing up the security. All the hoardings and posters on transport vehicles should be cleared, they said.

Responding to them, the Collector said distribution of voter slips will be completed by Wednesday.

Later, at another programme to create awareness among voters, including employees JAC, media and others, S. Venkat Rao said only those, who had enrolled as voters in the Mahabubnagar- Ranga Reddy- Hyderabad Graduates constituency, will be permitted to cast their votes in the MLC elections.

