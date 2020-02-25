MLC stages dharna at Panthangi toll plaza

By | Published: 12:57 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: Vexed with the attitude of staff of Panthangi toll plaza on National Highway 65, Teachers’ Constituency MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy on Monday staged a dharna at the toll plaza.

He resorted to a sit-in protest alleging that the staff of toll plaza were creating inconvenience to him every time his vehicle crosses the place. Pointing out that the vehicles of MLCs were exempted from toll fee, he asked the management of the toll plaza for free toll tax tag. He stated that he was ready to pay the tax if his vehicle was not exempted from toll tax. The officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) should clarify on it, he demanded and strongly objecting the attitude of the staff of the toll plaza, the Narsi Reddy said the staff of toll plaza for were not considering him as MLC as he was not having gunmen. It is up to me to have gunmen or not, he emphasised.

Later, the MLC called off his protest after the officials of toll plaza apologized to him and also assured that such incidents won’t recur.

