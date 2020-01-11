MLPs to be built across Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is intensifying measures to construct Multi-Level Parking (MLP) complexes across the city.

To this effect, a meeting was convened with officials from Traffic Department and senior officials of GHMC here on Friday. All possibilities to finalise technology partners for construction of MLPs in private open plots were discussed.

The role of technology partner would be to file application for hosting the parking slots availability, identification of the application in their own servers, finalisation of land owners and parking fee structure.

The civic body role would be confined to calling for ‘Expression of Interest’ and sending the reports to government for feasibility, facilitating in DPMS and extending back-end support.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar directed officials to study the mechanism adopted by MLPs in other cities such as Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi etc.

This apart, they were directed to contact Kuwait KGL company, which is involved in such projects, for additional details and seek required documentation for executing the works.

At present, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is executing similar project at Nampally and has floated tenders for taking up another project at Khilwath.

HMRL is planning to construct MLPs in 20 locations across the city and Lokesh Kumar directed officials to collect details from HMRL and Traffic Department for reference and expedite the process, said a press release.

