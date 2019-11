MLRIT emerge overall champions

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Hosts MLRIT emerged overall champion of the inter-collegiate MLR Sports Fest, here on Monday.

Meanwhile, hosts Achyutha bagged a sprint double winning in the 100m 200m events in the women’s category. Later, SATS chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy and Marri Laxman Reddy districuted the prizes.

Results:

Volleyball: Men: MLRIT bt Nizam 25-22, 20-25, 15-08; Women: St Ames bt MLRIT 25- 22, 25.21;

Basketball: Men: MLRIT bt MGIT 54-31; Women: MLRIT bt BVRIT 46-18;

Kabaddi: Men: MLRIT bt NIZAM 45-31; Women: TSWRS bt MLRIT;

Cricket: TKR bt MLRIT;

Football: MLRIT bt EISLEY 1-0;

Athletics: Men: 400m: 1. Sai Kiran (53.8s) (MLRIT), 2. Arun (Little Flower), 3.Sharath (JBREC); 200m: 1.Chaithanya (24.3s) (MJIT), 2.Sudheer Yadav (MLRIT), 3.Arun Kumar (Little Flower); 1500m: 1.Yogi (4.28s)(MLRIT), 2.Balram (MLRIT), 3.Srikanth (Wesly);

800m: 1.Yerram Naidu (2.04s) (MLRIT), 2.Anjaneyulu (MLRIT); 100m: 1.Chaithanya (12.00S) (MGIT), 2.Sudheer Yadav (MLRIT), 3.Arun (Little Flower); 5000m: 1.Yogi (16min) (MLRIT), 2. Balram (MLRIT ), 3.Sunil (MLRIT);

Women: 400m: 1.Sindhu (1.08s) (MLRIT), 2.Kavya (TSWRDC), 3.Ujwala (MLRIT); 200m: 1.Achyutha (28.9s) (MLRIT), 2.Sindhu (MLRIT), 3.Chaithanya (MLRIT);

500m: 1. Kavya (5.49s), 2.Ujwala (MLRIT), 3.Vinodha (TSWRDC); 800m: 1.Kavya (2.50s) (TSWRDC), 2.Ujwala (MLRIT), 3.Meghana (MLRIT); 100m: 1.Achyutha (13.02) (MLRIT), 2.Sindhu (MLRIT), 3. Vinodha (MLRIT); 5000m: 1. Kavya (21 min) (TSWRDC), 2.Vinodha (TSWRDC), 3.Ujwala (MLRIT).

