MLRIT gets autonomous status from UGC

Hyderabad: University Grants Commission (UGC) has accorded autonomous designation to Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology and Management College (MLRIT&MC).

The Principal of the College, Dr. K Venkateswara Reddy said that the UGC has granted autonomous status to the college for a period of ten years. Interacting with press persons, the Principal of the College also gave a road map for the next ten years with impetus in new technologies and upgrading the infrastructure.

Dr. K V Reddy also suggested useful guidelines for working effectively as an autonomous body. He said that the students would be better equipped to independently test, implement new curriculum and utilise Central government funding for autonomy. The college that has been accredited by all the branches of NAAC A Grade and the NBA, he added.

