MLRIT gets new food processing facility

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Livelihood Business Incubator (LBI) for food/fruit processing has been approved by of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. It will be built by Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology under ‘A Scheme for Promoting Innovation, Rural Industry and Entrepreneurship’ (ASPIRE) programme of the Central government.

The main objective of the LBI model of the ASPIRE scheme is to set up business incubators to incubate, impart entrepreneurship, skill development training to youth, mentoring, and facilitate for funding.

National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) has consented for collaboration as technical mentor/consultant for the incubation centre.

MLR Institute of Technology principal Dr K Srinivas Rao said the centre would be equipped with facilities to train candidates in food, fruits and vegetable processing, food and beverages testing, food safety issues. It would provide training to prospective entrepreneurs with latest equipment and technologies for a period varying from 2 month to 4 months covering both theory and practical sessions.

Apart from hands on training, candidates would be exposed to various schemes of Board/State/Central government said says Marri Rajashekar Reddy, secretary, MLR Institute of Technology.

