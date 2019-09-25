MLRIT students win prizes

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: Aeronautical engineering students of Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) have recently won prizes in an aircraft build competition (design, build and fly).

The competition was organized by the professional society Institute of Aeronautics Astronautics and Aviation (IAAA) at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar. About five teams participated in the event, out of which four teams won prizes in various events.

Team Darksiders of MLRIT emerged as overall champions while team Black Bird was awarded first place for best design. Another team Echo-19 was awarded second place for technical presentation and team Thunderbird got second place in build aspect.

MLRIT officials said the Institute has been training students on various technical platforms apart from regular curriculum which has become fruitful by winning several prizes in national level competitions.

