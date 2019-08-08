MLRIT survive St Pious scare in Basketball Tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: MLRIT women’s team survived a scare as they won against St Pious by a one-point margin (44-43) in the GM Sampath Kumar Memorial Open Prize

Money Basketball Tournament at YMCA Secunderabad on Thursday. Rachana of MLRIT scored 15 points while Samhitha’s 13-point effort for St Pious went down in a losing cause.

In another match, Sudesna (10) and Amitha (8) impressed as St Francis women’s team defeated Loyola women 45-26.Earlier, the tournament was

inaugurated by former international basketball player Varun Dev.

Results: Women: MLRIT 44 (Rachana 15) bt St Pious 43 (Samhitha 13); St Francis 45 (Sudesna 10, Amitha 8) bt Koyoka 26 (Angel 10).