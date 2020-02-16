MLRIT teams excel

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: MLRIT players reaped rich rewards in the JNTUH Central Zone CMREC Tournament, winning first place in basketball, volleyball, throwball, badminton in men and women categories.

In the basketball final, MLRIT men beat St Martin’s 38-32 while the women’s team eased past MCRW 28-6. Meanwhile, MLRIT men downed MREC 2-0 in the volleyball final. The team also won first place in the badminton doubles.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.