M&M rolls out offers

Hyderabad: Mahindra & Mahindra, the automobile arm of Mahindra Group, announced offers up to Rs 1.15 lakh including vehicle exchange and upgrade bonus, cash discount, free insurance and accessories. The offers, available on its passenger as well as commercial vehicles, vary with models.

“This is the best time for the customers who are looking to buy BS-V vehicles. They will come at a good price,” said Vikram Garga, VP- Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said about the festive season discounts.

The company now has only BS-IV compliant vehicles and BS-VI models will follow, he said without giving a timeline for their launch. He said the festive season, which lasts for about two months, contributes to about one-third of total sales in the year. It is hoping that the festive season will offset the slump in sale in the previous quarters. On the possibility of a price cut due to reduction in corporate tax, the official said the company is working on the issue. He declined to give specific details on this.

Launch of three products – XUV300, Alturas G4 and Marazzo have helped the company perform better than the industry average in the challenging environment. Utility vehicles at different price points have attracted new buyers. It had also revamped its World of SUV dealerships, he said.

Developing Zaheerabad plant

The company will look to grow its Zaheerabad manufacturing plant. The plant production has last year touched the one-million mark, said a top official. The unit now handles the manufacturing of three wheelers, utility vehicles and others. “We will grow,” said Garga.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are big markets for its products including SUVs. The two States now contribute about six per cent of the overall volumes of Mahindra. It enjoyed a 15 per cent share in the personal utility vehicle category, he said.

Its new offerings like Marazzo, SUV 300 too have found good demand here. In the commercial vehicle segment, the recently launched Bolero City Pik-Up was accepted by many consumers and the company has a 43 per cent market share in the large Pickup category, he said. The two States have grown 7 per cent even as many States reported a fall in sales, he added.

