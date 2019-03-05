MMTS link to Raigiri set to gain steam

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: After slowing down a bit last year, the much-awaited Ghatkesar-Raigiri Multi-Model Transport System (MMTS) rail link is expected to gather steam this year, with the South Central Railway set to call for tenders for the work soon.

The link, which is expected to boost connectivity from the city to the temple town of Yadadri, where the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple’s renovation works are fast nearing completion, will be for 33 kilometres and has been on the cards for several years.

SCR had floated tenders for the project earlier but had to cancel the same following paucity of funds. However, with the Centre allotting Rs 20 crore in the recent budget and the State government too giving its consent to re-issue tenders, the project is likely to move faster now.

In principle, approval for the revised budget estimate for the project, for Rs 412 crore instead of the earlier Rs 330 crore, came from the State government late last year after a meeting between the then IT Minister KT Rama Rao and the then SCR General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav.

However, nothing much moved forward after that, officials said and added that the recent budget allocation of Rs 20 crore and the State government approving the SCR to go ahead with issuing tenders once again has revived the project. The work would include laying a third line from Ghatkesar via Bibi Nagar and Bhongir along with electrification and improvement to passing stations.

The MMTS link to Raigiri, which is just three kilometres from Yadadri, will be a major leap in connectivity for people to reach the temple town, which, after the ongoing renovation work, is expected to be one of the most sought after pilgrimage destinations in this part of the country.