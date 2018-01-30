MMTS-RGIA connectivity loses steam

By | Published: 12:15 am 12:59 am

Hyderabad: With talks of the Hyderabad Metro Rail being extended to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport getting stronger, a dark cloud is slowly descending over a similar extension proposed for the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) project here. Enabling MMTS trains reach right up to the RGIA was a proposal mooted by the South Central Railway while taking up the second phase of the MMTS project. Currently, the project runs up only to the Umdanagar Railway Station, about six kms away from the airport.

The proposal even after several years, has not taken off or even been confirmed, with the GMR group that operates RGIA yet to allot land for the same. GMR has all along been saying that it was “keen on bringing in multimodal connectivity (including Metro, MMTS etc) to Hyderabad Airport” and that studies by consultants were underway. Nothing else has been said or done, despite several reminders from SCR, officials say. Even as SCR was expediting other works on Phase II of the MMTS project, the latest proposal to extend the Hyderabad Metro has now made the MMTS-Airport connectivity all the more doubtful.

“There will be a bigger question mark over MMTS trains reaching the airport now. We believe GMR will be more receptive to the Metro than the MMTS, since in other countries and in Delhi too, it is the Metro that reaches the airport and not other local train services,” a senior official said. At the same time, work on the MMTS Phase II has moved into top gear, especially after the State government sanctioned Rs100 crore of its share for the project a month agoand SCR general manager Vinod Kumar Yadav being particular on expediting the project.

Phase II will cover 84 km, and the stretches to be covered are Moula Ali-Ghatkesar, Falaknuma-Umdanagar Shamshabad, Secunderabad-Bolaram, Bolaram-Medchal, Sanathnagar-Moulali, Moulali-Malkajgiri-Sitaphalmandi and Tellapur-Ramachandrapuram. SCR officials said the Tellapur – Ramachandrapuram section near Lingampally and the Bolaram-Medchal stretch would be commissioned in another two months, by March probably. The entire project would be completed by December.