MMTS train derails in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Hyderabad: Two wheels of the rear coach attached to the guards compartment of Train No. 47141 Lingampalli – Hyderabad MMTS service derailed at the signal of Hafizpet railway station, on Thursday at 5.30 pm.

None of the passengers suffered injuries in the incident. Upon receiving the information, Accident Relief Train rushed to the spot to undertake restoration works.

Senior officials also rushed to the spot to supervise the restoration works. Due to derailment, several MMTS were cancelled on Thursday.

