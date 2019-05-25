MMTS trains partially cancelled in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:08 pm 6:13 pm

Hyderabad: Due to works related to renewal of welding of rail joints between Kacheguda – Falaknuma, some MMTS trains will be partially cancelled / regulated on May 26.

Lingampalli – Falaknuma MMTS service is partially cancelled between Secunderabad and Falaknuma (short terminated at Secunderabad). Falaknuma – Lingampalli MMTS service is partially cancelled between Falaknuma and Secunderabad (will start from Secunderabad instead of Falaknuma).

Lingampalli – Falaknuma MMTS service is partially cancelled between Kacheguda and Falaknuma (short terminated at Kacheguda). Falaknuma – Hyderabad MMTS service is partially cancelled between Falaknuma and Kacheguda (will start from Kacheguda instead of Falaknuma).

Lingampalli – Falaknuma MMTS service will be regulated for 10 minutes at Secunderabad station. Bodhan – Mahbubnagar passenger will be regulated for 1 hour and 45 minutes between Nizamabad and Kacheguda stations, according to press release.

