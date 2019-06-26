MMTS trains partially cancelled in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:43 am 11:44 am

Hyderabad: Due to technical/ operational reasons, South Central Railway has partially cancelled few MMTS services in the city on Wednesday.

Lingampalli – Falaknuma MMTS service is partially cancelled between Secunderabad and Falaknuma stations. Hyderabad – Falaknuma MMTS service is partially cancelled between Secunderabad and Falaknuma stations.

Falaknuma – Lingampalli MMTS service is partially cancelled between Falaknuma and Secunderabad stations. Falaknuma – Hyderabad MMTS service is partially cancelled between Falaknuma and Secunderabad stations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter