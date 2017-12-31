MMTS trains to clear extra rush of passengers

By | Published: 12:34 am 1:01 am

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers and for the benefit of Calvary temple devotees, on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run two special MMTS trains to Falaknuma and Hyderabad from Lingampalli.

The Lingampalli-Falaknuma MMTS special train will leave Lingampalli at 1:30 am on January 1 and arrive at Falaknuma at 2:50 am.

Enroute, this special train will stop at Chandanagar, Hafeezpet, Hitec City, Borabanda, Bharatnagar, Sanath Nagar, Fatehnagar Bridge, Nature Cure Hospital, Begumpet, Hussain Sagar, Sanjeevaiah Park, James Street, Secunderabad, Sitafalmandi, Arts College, Jamia Osmania, Vidya Nagar, Kacheguda, Malakpet, Dabeerpura, Yakutpura and Huppuguda stations.

The Lingampalli-Hyderabad MMTS special train will depart from Lingampalli at 1:35 am on January 1 and arrive at Hyderabad at 2:30 am on the same day.

Enroute, this special train will stop at Chandanagar, Hafeezpet, Hitec City, Borabanda, Bharatnagar, Sanath Nagar, Fatehnagar Bridge, Nature Cure Hospital, Begumpet, Hussain Sagar, Necklace Road, Khairatabad and Lakdikapul stations.