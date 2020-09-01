MNC donates nasal cannula kits for Covid patients

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: A French multinational company Pernod Ricard India, which has its branch in Hyderabad, has donated 100 High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) machines that will be utilised for Covid-19 patients needing oxygen support at Gandhi Hospital, NIMS, District Hospital in King Koti, Chest Hospital and TIMS, Gachibowli. On Monday, Head Corporate Affairs (South) and Sri Lanka, Pernod Ricard, India, Rajesh Parida handed over the high flow cannula machines to State Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar.

Donated as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the HFNC machines are meant for non-invasive ventilation, which have become mandatory lifesaving emergency medical equipment for COVID patients who are struggling with breathing issues. The MD of Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC), Chandrashekhar Reddy, Technical Advisor to the State Health department, Dr Gangadhar were present.

