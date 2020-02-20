MobiKwik, Google partner for mobile recharge

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Google recently introduced a new prepaid Mobile Recharge Search experience for India with MobiKwik as one of the local partners. Users can now search for, compare, and recharge prepaid mobiles plans from MobiKwik easily from Google Search.

Simply search for prepaid mobile recharge on Google and users will see options for recharging their mobile number. Once they have filled in your mobile number and cellular provider, they will see available prepaid mobile plans, including offers from MobiKwik and other payment services. Recharging mobile on Google Search is available for signed-in users on mobile, desktop and the Google Search app.

“Mobile Recharge is the first use case we had launched on MobiKwik Wallet in 2009, when we started. Simplifying the recharge use case is in line with our mission – to build affordable and accessible financial services for a Billion Indians,” said Upasana Taku, co-founder, MobiKwik.

