Mobile Annapurna vehicles serve food for over 14K in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 Control Room set up with officials from GHMC, Health, Revenue, Labour and other departments, received 372 calls on Wednesday. Of them, eight calls pertained to suspected coronavirus cases, 10 calls for ambulance, 39 for ration and three on issues of sanitation.

On the basis of these calls, food was provided to 14,355 persons through mobile Annapurna vehicles and requests for food from eight containment zones were forwarded to the Annapurna mobile teams, a press release issued by the GHMC said.



Rs 54.76 lakh donated for Annapurna meals

Donors so far have contributed Rs 54.76 lakh to Annapurna free meals scheme and free lunch was provided at 192 centres for 67,500 persons and dinner arranged at 95 centres to 37,000 persons.

With the help of donors, 22,250 food packets were distributed through mobile vehicles while 290 passes were issued to donors to distribute 65,850 food pockets in 418 locations at lunch and dinner.

The GHMC release said that through 469 Fair Price Shops, 6,15,452 kg of rice was distributed and deploying 125 mobile Rythu Bazaars, vegetables were supplied in 221 locations.

Extensive sanitation efforts continued on Wednesday and 36 buses were arranged in 36 routes to provide free transportation to sanitation workers coming from distant places. Around 1,300 workers availed the service and 4,200 MT garbage was collected and transported to Jawaharnagar dump yard.

At the head office, 2,000 gloves and 2,000 sanitisers donated by film producer Dil Raju were distributed to the employees by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

