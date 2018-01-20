Mobile dental van services launched in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:09 am 12:41 am

Hyderabad: A mobile dental van fitted with hi-tech medical equipment for Government Dental Hospital, Osmania General Hospital (OGH), was inaugurated by Health Minister Dr. C Laxma Reddy here on Friday. The mobile dental van will be used to hold dental camps in remote villages in the State.

The fully air-conditioned mobile dental vehicle comes equipped with two oral surgery chairs, X-ray machines and other medical equipment needed to conduct minor dental procedures during the course of the health camps. Two senior doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff will be manning the mobile dental van and also hold health camps in remote areas.

“In addition to providing clinical services, the dental van will also help in conducting awareness camps on dental health in various parts of the State. For the past 59 years, there was no dedicated mobile service facility for the dental college. In fact, for the first time we have also arranged bus facility for dental students to travel,” said Dr. Laxma Reddy, after launching the van at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road.