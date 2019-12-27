Mobile fish outlets coming up in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: Fish lovers in the city can now look forward to purchasing fresh and quality fish meat, besides spicy fish curries and dishes close to their homes, with the State Government planning to introduce 150 mobile fish outlets across the city.

The trucks will be equipped with all machinery, including deboning, dressing etc to offer fresh and quality fish meat and ice boxes, mini-refrigerators. In addition to this, they will also offer tasty fish curries of different varieties in the colonies and other places of the city.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Friday examined a model of the mobile fish outlet presented to him by Animal Husbandry Department Commissioner, C Suvarna. During the meeting, the Minister instructed the department officials to make sure all the facilities are provided for the convenience of operators and the customers as well.

One mobile fish outlet will be launched in each of the 150 divisions in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. This project is being taken up at a cost of Rs 18 crore and these outlets will be introduced shortly, Yadav said.

The mobile outlets will facilitate the operators to offer live fish during the morning hours and use the same to offer different varieties of fish curries for fish lovers, he explained.

Guidelines for identifying the beneficiaries should be formulated immediately and measures should be taken to launch the outlets at the earliest, Yadav directed the officials.

