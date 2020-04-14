Mobile groceries store, ATM in containment zone in Khammam

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan on Tuesday inspected Corona containment zone at Quilla in Khammam and asked the locals not to move out of the area.

The Collector accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi visited the houses of persons who tested positive for Coronavirus. He told the family members of corona positive patients to maintain strict isolation and told locals not to go near their houses.

He directed the officials to ensure proper supply of essential commodities daily. He informed that a mobile groceries store, a mobile ATM and a mobile medical camp would be deployed in the area.

The Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal informed that as on Tuesday 952 vehicles were seized, cases were booked against 312 persons and owners of 46 shops for violating lockdown rules. As many as 1343 liquor bottles were seized.

Four officials booked for violating lockdown rules

Meanwhile, the police booked cases against four government officials at Madhira town in the district for violating lockdown rules. Madhira Tahsildar Saidulu, Sub-Jailer Prabhakar Reddy, Extension Officer Rural Development Raja Rao and a government doctor Srinivas were spotted consuming alcohol at Madhira revenue guest house last night.

Following information from the locals, the police rushed to the spot and found the officers consuming liquor. A case was book against them under the IPC Sections 188, 269 and Section 30 (f) of Epidemic Diseases Act on Tuesday, Sub-Inspector of Police V Uday Kumar informed.

