Mobile patrol staff rewarded for rescuing woman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Their timely response prevented yet another woman from getting her name etched into the disturbing list of lives lost to dowry harassment.

Head constable A Narasimhulu and driver Ramu, a special police officer (SPO), attached to the police mobile patrol vehicle in Malkajgiri, were all smiles after they were rewarded on Saturday, for saving the life of a woman who was attempting suicide after being allegedly harassed for additional dowry by her husband and in-laws.

The two had rushed to a house in Jyoti Nagar in Malkajgiri on Saturday afternoon after a woman dialed 100 and informed the police that her niece was attempting suicide.

Narsimulu and Ramu saw that the woman was trying to hang herself from the ceiling fan. Though the door was latched from inside, the policemen broke open the door, and while one held the woman up, the other loosened the noose and brought her down. They then rushed her to a government hospital in Malkajgiri in the patrol mobile. She was immediately attended to, and doctors said she was out of danger.

On learning about the incident, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated their efforts and called them to his office in Neredmet on Monday where he gave away a reward of Rs 5,000 to each of them in the presence of other senior police officers from the zone.

Meanwhile, the Malkajgiri police have booked a case of dowry harassment against the husband and in-laws of the woman as preliminary investigation revealed that she had attempted suicide due to dowry harassment.

