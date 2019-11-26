Mobile phone snatcher nabbed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man, involved in a mobile phone snatching case, was caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (North) on Monday. The police recovered two mobile phones and also seized a motorcycle used in the offence.

The suspect was identified as Bomma Reddy Harshith alias Sunny (21) of Medchal, who allegedly snatched away a mobile phone on November 18 from a pizza delivery boy at Karkhana area in Secunderabad. The victim Vamshi was going along with his brother Anil Kumar on a two-wheeler when Sunny snatched the mobile phone and escaped, the police said.

Sunny was involved in 18 cases including mobile phone snatching, house burglaries and theft reported in Kushaiguda, Malkajgiri and Neredmet police station limits. He was handed over to the Karkhana police for further action.

