Mobile phones find new routes inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail

By | Published: 12:42 pm

New Delhi: In a bizarre recovery, a mobile phone has been found from the stomach of a prisoner lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

The prisoner, an inmate of Jail No. 4 inside Tihar, had swallowed the tiny Chinese-made mobile phone. Doctors had to get it vomited out of his body.

The recovery could be just a tip of the gadget smuggling iceberg inside the Tihar Jail. Last week, in an even more shocking case, a prisoner swallowed four such tiny mobile phones wrapped in plastic. Doctors got three vomited out, but an ultrasound had to be conducted after he still complained of pain. The ultrasound revealed a mobile phone stuck in the rectum and the doctors had to perform a surgery to remove the device.

The recoveries have been made in a crack-down launched by the Tihar authorities on communication gadgets smuggled into the jail. Newly appointed Director General of Delhi Prisons, Sandeep Goyal has emphasised that dismantling the syndicate of gangs that supply mobile phones to jail inmates is his priority.

Earlier on August 16, a highly sophisticated, sleek cell phone was found in the jail’s Vipassana (meditation) ward, which at present houses some high-profile prisoners. The rather expensive gadget was found plugged into the TV port for charging when a special search team raided the ward around 3 p.m. The jail staff was changing duties, the inmates were resting in their barracks then.