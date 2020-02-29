Mobile phones handed over to owners in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:56 pm

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police on Saturday traced 30 mobile phones which were stolen or lost and handed them back to the owners.

Bahadurpura SHO, D Durga Prasad, said the mobile phones were traced by the detective team of the police station using tracking technology. After identifying the rightful owner of the phone, the gadget was handed over to them at a program held at the police station of Saturday. The people thanked the police for their action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .