Mobile restroom for women cops in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Superintendent of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy and ASP K Srujana launched a mobile toilet for women police personnel. The mobile restroom will be placed on jatara routes and at public meeting venues where women personnel are assigned on temporary duty. Meanwhile, the management of MNR Medical College, Sangareddy, distributed free Homeopathy medicines to people amid the coronavirus scare. Reddy also gave medicines to police personnel.

